Connecticut’s Public Safety and Security Committee has introduced legislation to authorise sports betting in the state, subject to the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe and the Mohegan Tribe agreeing amended procedures and compacts with Governor Ned Lamont.

The proposed legislation would allow players over the age of 21 who are physically located within the state to bet on professional and amateur sports and athletic events, excluding horse racing, e-sports or any sporting or athletic event sponsored by a minor league or high school.

Players would [...]