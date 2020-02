Saskatchewan member of parliament Kevin Waugh has become the latest Canadian lawmaker to try and drive through changes to sports betting legislation with the introduction of his Safe and Regulated Sports Betting Act.

Waugh’s bill would authorise provincial governments to offer betting on racing, sports and athletics through their lottery, including single-event bets which are currently prohibited by law.

C-218 was introduced and read in parliament on February 25 and aims to amend the Criminal Code in relation to sports [...]