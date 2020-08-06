This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Leap Gaming secures Malta supplier licence

6th August 2020 8:11 am GMT
Sportradar

Virtual sports provider Leap Gaming has been granted a B2B supplier licence by the Malta Gaming Authority, allowing the company to expand its services to licensed operators in the jurisdiction.

Leap Gaming CEO Yariv Lissauer said that the licence approval will unlock significant opportunities for Leap in its mission of being the content partner of choice for top gaming operators around the world.

Ed McDermott, CEO of FastForward, which owns a 43.4 per cent interest in Leap Gaming, commented: “I am extremely pleased to see continued positive updates from Leap Gaming; holding this licence increases the pool of potential operators Leap can now work with.

“The Malta Gaming Licence is a hugely important step forward for Leap Gaming and crucially it should unlock a significant number of opportunities in new territories for Yariv and his team to execute. We look forward to providing further updates on this exciting portfolio asset.”

Shares in FastForward Innovations Limited (LSE:FFWD) were trading up 6.88 per cent at 10.10 pence per share in London Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high.

Related Tags
FastForward Innovations Leap Gaming Malta Malta Gaming Authority Virtual Sports
