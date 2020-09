Online casino operator Videoslots is set to enter the sports betting business after securing license approval from Swedish gambling regulator Spelinspektionen.

Videoslots becomes the 49th licensed online betting operator in Sweden under a license expiring in September 2025, paving the way for the launch of its first sportsbook at sports.videoslots.com.

The company had planned to enter the sports betting market earlier this year with a proprietary sportsbook after partnering with Betradar for trading and risk management services [...]