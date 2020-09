The Sports Wagering Committee of the Tennessee Education Lottery conditionally approved licenses for a number of sports betting operators Wednesday.

The conditional license approvals were awarded to operators Betfair Interactive (FanDuel), BetMGM and Crown TN Gaming (DraftKings), with the committee also approving its first supplier application and 26 additional vendor applications.

The committee has also scheduled follow up meeting on October 5 and 16 to take up more applications ahead of the planned go-live date for sports [...]