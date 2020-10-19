This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Solitics
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

William Hill launches Mr Green in Spain

19th October 2020 10:18 am GMT
Sportradar

London-listed betting and gaming operator William Hill has launched its Mr Green brand in Spain’s regulated iGaming market.

The launch follows licence approval from Spain’s Directorate General for the Regulation of Gambling (DGOJ), and supports the operator’s multi-brand strategy in the country, where it already operates sports betting under the William Hill brand.

“This is an important milestone within our strategy,” said Patrick Jonker, managing director of William Hill International and CEO of Mr Green. “With the launch of Mr Green in Spain, we look forward to expanding our offer by expanding our already strong presence within sports betting, with one of the strongest casino brands in the industry.

“With the combination of two industry leading brands, we look forward to deliver the best player experience within sports and gaming.”

Shares in William Hill plc (LSE:WMH) were trading up 0.36 per cent at 275.50 pence per share in London Monday morning, ahead of the 272.00 pence per share offered by Caesars Entertainment to acquire the company.

Should Caesars bid be successful, the company will look to dispose of all of William Hill's non-US businesses.

Related Tags
Casino Mr Green Spain Sports Betting William Hill
Related Videos
Mor Weizer
Related Articles

GI Games Integrations: Red Tiger, Booongo, Caleta Gaming and more

Relax Gaming boards the Money Train

GI Games Integrations: Ezugi, Nolimit City, Gamzix and more

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Nolimit City and more

Maria Casino ad banned by Swedish regulator for unsubstantiated claims

GI Games Round-up: Scientific Games, Playtech, High 5 Games and more

William Hill reports 27 per cent fall in revenue due to COVID-19

GI Games Integrations: Skywind Group, Red Tiger, Authentic Gaming and more

GI Games Integrations: Yggdrasil, Leander Games, Ainsworth and more

Stakelogic unveils new European headquarters in Malta

GI Games Integrations: Featuring Inspired, Relax Gaming and Skywind

GI Games Integrations: Push Gaming, 1X2 Network, Playson and more

Covid-19: Turning short-term threat into long-term opportunity

Danish online gambling industry launches Advertising Board

Aspire Global names Jesper Kärrbrink as chairman of Pariplay

EveryMatrix
Pragmatic Play
Skywind
Greentube
Playtech
Solitics
Stakelogic