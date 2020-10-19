William Hill launches Mr Green in Spain

London-listed betting and gaming operator William Hill has launched its Mr Green brand in Spain’s regulated iGaming market.

The launch follows licence approval from Spain’s Directorate General for the Regulation of Gambling (DGOJ), and supports the operator’s multi-brand strategy in the country, where it already operates sports betting under the William Hill brand.

“This is an important milestone within our strategy,” said Patrick Jonker, managing director of William Hill International and CEO of Mr Green. “With the launch of Mr Green in Spain, we look forward to expanding our offer by expanding our already strong presence within sports betting, with one of the strongest casino brands in the industry.

“With the combination of two industry leading brands, we look forward to deliver the best player experience within sports and gaming.”

Shares in William Hill plc (LSE:WMH) were trading up 0.36 per cent at 275.50 pence per share in London Monday morning, ahead of the 272.00 pence per share offered by Caesars Entertainment to acquire the company.

Should Caesars bid be successful, the company will look to dispose of all of William Hill's non-US businesses.