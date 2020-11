Germany’s sports betting licensing authority has approved a further three operators for licensure, taking the total number of licenses issued to date to 18.

Following the first round of approvals in early October, the Darmstadt Regional Council has now authorised bet-at-home.com Internet to offer sports betting in Germany via bet-at-home.de.

“We are very pleased that bet-at-home is now one of the concession holders in Germany,” said Franz Ömer, CEO of bet-at-home.com AG, whose shares were trading 1.72 [...]