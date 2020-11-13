This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Jumio
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Virginia sees strong interest in sports betting permits

13th November 2020 9:43 am GMT
Sportradar

US and international sports betting operators have shown strong interest in Virginia’s regulated market, with more than twice as many applications received as there are available permits.

The Virginia lottery said Thursday that it received 25 mobile sports betting permit applications during the two-week application period which ended on October 31, with the lottery now working to select between four and 12 operators to serve the market.

Virginia’s sports betting legislation allows a minimum of four and a maximum of 12 mobile sports betting permits to be issued, although the cap excludes applications tied to certain major league sports franchises that are headquartered in or play at a facility located in Virginia.

Permit holders will be selected on a number of factors, including their past experience and success with sports betting in the United Sates, their efforts to solicit minority investors, and the number of new jobs and tax revenues they expect to generate in the Commonwealth.

“The high level of interest by national and international sports betting operators validates Virginia’s efforts to strike an appropriate and responsible balance in its regulatory program for legalized sports betting,” said Virginia Lottery executive director Kevin Hall. “We are confident that the deliberative review process we are undergoing now will result in a successful program that protects consumers, athletes, and taxpayers.”

The names of the applicants will not be revealed.

Related Tags
Licensing Sports Betting United States Virginia Virginia Lottery
Related Articles

West Virginia sports betting and iGaming markets grow in October

Wynn Resorts eyes interactive opportunities as Q3 revenue slips to $370.5m

Busy sports schedule and growth in casino boosts Kindred Group in Q3

AGA welcomes expansion of sports betting and gaming in United States

WynnBET agrees sports betting partnership with NASCAR

BetMGM set for mobile sports betting app debut in Tennessee

Virginia Lottery enjoys record start to iLottery launch

Maryland Governor voices support for regulated sports betting

BetMGM to integrate betting odds into upcoming PGA TOUR telecast

Acroud eyes sports betting opportunities in Americas

West Virginia hits record sports betting and iGaming highs in September

NetEnt to supply DraftKings in Pennsylvania and West Virginia

West Virginia iGaming wagers near $40m mark in August

NetEnt expands US presence to West Virginia with BetMGM

Virginia Lottery set to begin sports betting licensing process

Digitain
Digitain
Skywind
Every Matrix
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic