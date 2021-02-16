This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
NetEnt
Scientific Games Lottery
Stakelogic

Four Winds Casinos latest operator to launch online in Michigan

16th February 2021 8:41 am GMT

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians has become the 12th operator to go live in Michigan’s newly regulated online betting and iGaming market.

The launch Monday followed approval from the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB), authorising the Tribe and its platform provider Pala Interactive to go live in the market under the Four Winds Casinos brand.

“We welcome the addition of Four Winds Casinos and Pala Interactive to Michigan’s growing online gaming and sports wagering market,” said MGCB executive director Richard Kalm. “Their participation will generate revenue to support education, economic development and the Pokagon Band’s tribal community.”

Four Winds Casinos will offer both online sports betting and casino gaming, with the MGC also approving Lac Vieux Desert Tribe and its provider PointsBet to launch online sports betting in the market.

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians operates three casinos under the Four Winds brand in the Southwest Michigan communities of Dowagiac, Hartford and New Buffalo.

Related Tags
Four Winds Casinos iGaming Michigan Michigan Gaming Control Board Pala Interactive Sports Betting
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Genius Sports agrees multi-state data partnership with WynnBET

ReelPlay promotes David Johnson to chief executive

Playtech expands US presence with Greenwood Racing

Michigan’s commercial casinos post January decline

MGM Resorts posts Q4 revenue decline despite BetMGM growth

Gaming Realms sees strong revenue growth in 2020

Evolution enjoys first contributions from NetEnt

Record year for Golden Nugget Online Gaming as GGR tops $100m

Wynn Resorts posts $2.1bn loss following 2020 revenue slump

Penn National Gaming sees Interactive revenue soar in Q4

William Hill becomes latest online sportsbook to go live in Virginia

PokerStars launches online poker in Michigan

Gaming Intelligence US regulatory bulletin, January 2021

Gaming Intelligence US regulatory bulletin, January 2021

BetRivers.com set for online sportsbook launch in Virginia

Skywind
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay
Relax Gaming
Future Anthem
Jumio
Aspire Global
Stakelogic