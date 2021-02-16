Four Winds Casinos latest operator to launch online in Michigan

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians has become the 12th operator to go live in Michigan’s newly regulated online betting and iGaming market.

The launch Monday followed approval from the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB), authorising the Tribe and its platform provider Pala Interactive to go live in the market under the Four Winds Casinos brand.

“We welcome the addition of Four Winds Casinos and Pala Interactive to Michigan’s growing online gaming and sports wagering market,” said MGCB executive director Richard Kalm. “Their participation will generate revenue to support education, economic development and the Pokagon Band’s tribal community.”

Four Winds Casinos will offer both online sports betting and casino gaming, with the MGC also approving Lac Vieux Desert Tribe and its provider PointsBet to launch online sports betting in the market.

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians operates three casinos under the Four Winds brand in the Southwest Michigan communities of Dowagiac, Hartford and New Buffalo.