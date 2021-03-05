IGT secures Nevada approval for PlaySports sports betting platform

New York-listed supplier International Game Technology (IGT) has secured regulatory approval for its PlaySports retail and online sports betting platform in Nevada.

The approval allows IGT to deploy its sports betting technology throughout the state, and follows a successful field trial at Boyd Gaming properties that began last August.

“Achieving Nevada regulatory approval for our PlaySports technology enables IGT to extend our sports betting expertise to our many, long-time customers throughout the state and notably differentiates IGT from many other B2B sports betting platform providers,” said IGT PlayDigital senior vice president Enrico Drago.

“IGT’s PlaySports platform is equipped with a high-performance betting engine that delivers an exceptional player experience, an integrated Player Account Management module that enables operators to drive player acquisition and retention through bespoke offers and promotions, and a modular design that enables our PlaySports customers to scale their offering with new market opportunities.”

IGT PlaySports is currently deployed in 16 US states.

Shares in International Game Technology plc (NSQ:IGT) closed down 7.62 per cent at $16.84 per share in New York Thursday.