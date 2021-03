There are now 25 operators that have been granted licence approval by Germany’s sports betting licensing authority.

Hesse’s regional council of Darmstadt issued two more online sports betting licences this week to Betsson (trading as Wegame Ltd) and Betway.

Betsson’s licence covers seven iGaming domains, including betsson.de, betsafe.de, casinowinner.de, guts.de, nordicbet.de, rizksport.de and schnellwetten.de, while Betway’s licence covers its betway.de domain.

The latest approvals bring the total number of operators licensed to date to 28, although this includes [...]