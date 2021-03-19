Zitro Digital approved for launch in city of Buenos Aires

Zitro Digital has become the latest gaming supplier to secure approval to launch in the Argentinean city of Buenos Aires.

The approval from the Loteria de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires (LOTBA) allows Zitro to provide its portfolio of games to licensed iGaming operators in the city.

“The online gaming market of the city of Buenos Aires is one of the online gaming markets with the greatest potential, not only in Argentina, but also in Latin America,” said Zitro commercial director for LatAm Alejandra Burato. “That is why we are very excited about the prospect of having our games present in each and every one of the online casinos that receive their license to operate in the capital of Argentina.”

Zitro CEO Sebastián Salat commented: “These first LOTBA-approved games will be followed by many other games that have made Zitro the biggest and fastest growing company in the industry in recent years, such as Link King, Link Me or 88 Link.

“The presence of our games in the online casinos of the city of Buenos Aires is another step in the expansion of Zitro Digital, which is committed to the growth of its business in Argentina, as well as in each and every one of the regulated international markets of the planet.

“We are grateful to LOTBA for considering the approval of our games so that we can continue to expand our relationship with city operators.”