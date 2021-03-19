This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
BetConstruct
Scientific Games Lottery
Scientific Games

Zitro Digital approved for launch in city of Buenos Aires

19th March 2021 9:05 am GMT
NetEnt

Zitro Digital has become the latest gaming supplier to secure approval to launch in the Argentinean city of Buenos Aires.

The approval from the Loteria de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires (LOTBA) allows Zitro to provide its portfolio of games to licensed iGaming operators in the city.

“The online gaming market of the city of Buenos Aires is one of the online gaming markets with the greatest potential, not only in Argentina, but also in Latin America,” said Zitro commercial director for LatAm Alejandra Burato. “That is why we are very excited about the prospect of having our games present in each and every one of the online casinos that receive their license to operate in the capital of Argentina.”

Zitro CEO Sebastián Salat commented: “These first LOTBA-approved games will be followed by many other games that have made Zitro the biggest and fastest growing company in the industry in recent years, such as Link King, Link Me or 88 Link.

“The presence of our games in the online casinos of the city of Buenos Aires is another step in the expansion of Zitro Digital, which is committed to the growth of its business in Argentina, as well as in each and every one of the regulated international markets of the planet.

“We are grateful to LOTBA for considering the approval of our games so that we can continue to expand our relationship with city operators.”

Related Tags
Argentina Bingo Buenos Aires iGaming Slots Zitro Zitro Digital
Related Videos
Related Articles

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, 2 by 2 Gaming, Tom Horn Gaming and more

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Skywind, Leap Gaming and more

GI Games Integrations: Yggdrasil, 1X2 Network, Zitro and more

GI Games Integrations: Stakelogic, Playzido, Wazdan and more

GI Games Integrations: Stakelogic, Pragmatic Play, ThunderSpin and more

GI Games Integrations: Nolimit City, Playson, Booongo and more

GI Games Integrations: Greentube, Leander Games, 1X2 Network and more

GI Games Integrations: Swintt, WorldMatch, Revolver Gaming and more

GI Games Integrations: Pragmatic Play, Red Rake Gaming, Playson and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Yggdrasil, Skywind, OneTouch and more

GI Games Round-up: Latest from Blueprint, Red Tiger, Playson and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Quickspin, Realistic, Pariplay and more

GI Games Round-up: SG Digital, Microgaming, iSoftBet and more

Novomatic powers casino management system for new Paraguay venue

GI Games Round-up: Booming Games, Greentube, Magnet Gaming and more

Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay
Skywind
Relax Gaming

Featured Jobs

Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global
Scientific Games