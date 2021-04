Horse racing fans in Michigan now have a third mobile wagering option after the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) issued a temporary license to Stronach Group’s Xpress Bet.

The temporary license approval follows the signing of a third-party facilitator agreement between Stronach Group’s 1/ST and Northville Downs, Michigan’s only licensed racetrack.

Xpress Bet will compete with Flutter Entertainment’s TVG Network and Churchill Downs’ TwinSpires mobile wagering platforms, which already have deals in place with the racetrack and [...]