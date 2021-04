Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has so far received 28 applications from gaming companies seeking a licence to operate online in the Netherlands.

It follows the opening of the regulator’s licence application process at the beginning of April, having been postponed from 1 January due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gaming companies that meet all the necessary conditions will receive a licence. This includes whether an applicant has an adequate policy to prevent gambling addiction; [...]