Washington State is set to have at least three sports betting venues when the regulated market opens following a tentative agreement on a sports wagering compact amendment with the Suquamish Tribe.

The Suquamish Tribe become the second federally recognised tribe to agree a sports betting compact amendment with the Washington State Gambling Commission after the Tulalip Tribes of Washington agreed a tentative deal in April to offer sports betting at their two casinos on the Tulalip [...]