This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
BetConstruct
BigTimeGaming
Relax Gaming

Former PGCB director launches new gaming-focused law firm

13th May 2021 8:05 am GMT
Playtech

Former Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board director Susan Hensel and attorney Joseph Grad have launched Hensel Grad P.C., a boutique law firm providing legal services to domestic and international clients in the gaming industry.

Hensel previously served as director of licensing at the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB), with Grad a former PGCB attorney who played a key role in developing the licensing regulatory structure for Pennsylvania.

The new law firm will serve clients interested in entering or expanding in the burgeoning U.S. gaming industry.

Hensel has overseen the licensing of more than 100,000 individuals and entities as the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania expanded its gaming market and is well renowned in the regulatory sector, having also served as president of the International Association of Gaming Regulators (IAGR).

Grad has provided law services within areas of gaming for ten years, including multi-jurisdictional and contested licensing, regulatory compliance, and more.

He has also been a frequent speaker at gaming conferences around the world and was recently appointed as an advisor to the Colorado Sports Betting Working Group.

"We believe the time is right for a law firm with a solid understanding of how U.S. gaming regulation is created, implemented and enforced," said Hensel.

Grad added: "The firm's focus will be on servicing new and recent entrants to the U.S. gaming market, whether they are foreign entities, early stage U.S. companies, or state agencies charged with overseeing the development of new gaming verticals."

Related Tags
Casino Licensing PGCB Sports Betting United States
Related Articles

Japan and US drive Raketech first quarter revenue growth

Colorado takes in wagers of $2.3bn in first year of sports betting

Wynn Interactive takes SPAC route to listing

PointsBet enters US racing market with Premier Turf Club acquisition

FOX Corp acquires sports media and betting affiliate Outkick Media

PointsBet launches inaugural iGaming platform in Michigan

Gaming Realms eyes increased visibility from US investors

Flutter Entertainment benefits from strong online growth in Q1

Playtech debuts IMS platform in Michigan with Parx Interactive

Kindred Group posts strong profit growth in Q1 2021

Betway parent agrees business combination with NY-listed SPAC

Bill to legalise sports betting in Canada heads to the Senate

BetMGM enjoys strong first quarter as revenue soars to $163m

Gisele Bündchen joins DraftKings as special advisor for ESG initiatives

PointsBet completes acquisition of Banach Technology

BTObet
Wazdan
G2E
Sportradar
Greentube
Digitain
NetEnt
BigTimeGaming
Relax Gaming