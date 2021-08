Michigan’s Gun Lake Casino and platform partner Parx Interactive will launch the state’s 14th online sports betting site on Monday.

The new online sports betting offering at playgunlake.com will launch at 9am on August 2 as per the authorisation issued by the Michigan Gaming Control Board on Friday (July 30).

"With Gun Lake Casino now fully authorized, 14 current Michigan operators and their platform providers may offer both internet casino gaming and online sports betting to patrons," [...]