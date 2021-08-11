This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

New York reveals mobile betting license applicants

11th August 2021 9:36 am GMT
The New York State Gaming Commission has received six applications for mobile sports betting platform provider licenses covering 13 operators.

Betfair Interactive, trading as FanDuel, has submitted a license application in partnership with Bally Bet, BetMGM and DraftKings.

Sports Information Services Limited, trading as Kambi, has submitted two applications, one in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook and Penn Sports Interactive, and another in partnership with Caesars Sportsbook, Resorts World, PointsBet, Rush Street Interactive, and WynnBet.

Standalone applications have also been submitted by bet365, theScore Bet and FOX Bet.

The commission must now select at least at least two mobile sports betting platform providers to host at least four partner operators or skins, with platform provider licenses subject to a fee of $25m.

Applicants will be scored on a number of factors, including the highest tax return to the state.

The deadline for submission of bids expired on Monday, with oral presentations set begin on September 1 and selection of applicants considered for licensure due to be completed by December 6.

