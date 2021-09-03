Pariplay granted iGaming supplier license in West Virginia

Aspire Global-owned aggregator and content provider Pariplay has been granted an iGaming supplier license in West Virginia.

The approval allows Pariplay to offer its Fusion aggregation platform to licensed operators in the state, featuring over 3,000 games from leading casino games providers.

The full license approval follows Pariplay's interim certification in West Virginia in January and the debut of its content in the United States in New Jersey in February. Pariplay has also applied for further licenses in US states.

“The US is one of Aspire Global’s prioritized markets and a full license in West Virginia is an important marker in the implementation of our US growth strategy,” said Aspire Global CEO Tsachi Maimon.

“The US iGaming market is growing at an impressive rate and we are determined to be at forefront of the developments.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc. (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 0.25 per cent higher at SEK79.20 per share in Stockholm Friday morning.