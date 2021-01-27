Pariplay approved to roll out iGaming content in West Virginia

Aspire Global-owned Pariplay will enter its second US state after receiving approval to launch in West Virginia.

The interim iGaming supplier license will enable Pariplay to agree deals with casino operators in West Virginia and provide its gaming content to more players in the expanding US market, after debuting in New Jersey last year.

Pariplay will provide licensed operators in the state with its portfolio of games, including hit titles Kings of the Trident Deluxe, Dragons of the North Deluxe, Mystery Fox, Wolf Riches and Stallion Fortunes.

In addition, operators will also gain access to thousands of games from leading suppliers that are available through Pariplay’s Fusion aggregation platform.

“Being approved by the West Virginia Lottery Commission to offer our high-quality games to players also in this market is a very exciting move for Pariplay, as we see much potential not only in this state but in the US market as a whole,” said Pariplay managing director Adrian Bailey.

“We think our suite of games will resonate well with the players in this state and we look forward to begin building partnerships with operators in West Virginia and beyond as we continue to expand into more regulated markets.”

