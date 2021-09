Connecticut’s regulated online gaming and sports betting market is expected to open next month after the US Department of Interior approved the state’s amended gaming compacts with the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribes.

The approval marks a major step forward towards the launch of the regulated market and follows the legalisation of iGaming and sports betting in May, when Governor Ned Lamont signed the state’s enabling legislation.

The launch of the regulated market remains subject to final [...]