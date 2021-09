The Indiana Gaming Commission has revealed that four companies remain in the running to secure the open casino license for Vigo County.

Four applications were submitted this week for the license to develop a new casino resort in Vigo County, with bids received from Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI), Full House Resorts, Hard Rock Casino, and Premier Gaming Group and Terre Haute Entertainment Holdings.

In an announcement Thursday, CDI revealed its proposal for the Queen of Terre Haute [...]