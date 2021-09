The Netherlands’ regulated iGaming market will be smaller than expected at launch, with two out of three applicants failing to secure a licence to begin operations on 1 October.

The Netherlands gambling regulator had received 29 applications from prospective licensees but will issue just ten licences for the opening of the market, citing the high requirements imposed on licensees.

René Jansen, chairman of the board of directors of regulatory authority Kansspelautoriteit, made the revelation Monday night on [...]