Genius Sports granted Connecticut supplier licence

New York-listed sports data and technology provider Genius Sports has secured approval to provide its services in Connecticut’s newly regulated sports betting market.

Genius Sports has been certified by Connecticut’s Department of Consumer Affairs as an online gaming service provider, allowing the company to serve sportsbook operators statewide.

With the addition of Connecticut, Genius Sports is now authorized to operate in 17 US states, powering official data, streaming and marketing solutions for leading sportsbooks and lotteries.

“We are thrilled that Connecticut has awarded Genius Sports its inaugural online gaming service provider permit, allowing authorized sportsbooks access to our industry-leading solutions,” said Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke. “There are an increasing number of US states looking to provide their residents with the best quality fan experiences, while capturing the full value available to the state.

“Genius Sports welcomes the opportunity to work with states like Connecticut, using our official sports data-powered solutions to underpin their authorized sportsbooks.”

Connecticut’s online sportsbooks are set to launch next week on 7 October, ahead of NFL Week 5.

This week both FanDuel and DraftKings opened retail sportsbooks in the state, at the Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort Casino respectively.

Shares in Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE:GENI) closed 8.87 per cent higher at $18.66 per share in New York Thursday as the supplier also agreed an expanded deal with long-term customer Entain.