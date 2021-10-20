DWG granted licenses in Michigan and Pennsylvania

Arizona-based Design Works Gaming (DWG) has secured license approval to provide its games in the regulated iGaming markets of Michigan and Pennsylvania.

The latest license approvals follow DWG's recent agreement with Scientific Games to serve as the distributor if its games in regulated North American markets via the OpenGaming platform, beginning with a rollout in New Jersey where DWG is already licensed.

“We’re serious about transforming online casino content in the US, and that means taking our games into all regulated jurisdictions across the country,” said DWG chief executiveTroy Zurawski.

“Michigan and Pennsylvania are new and exciting markets that are crying out for original, world-class content. Our proprietary RGS integrated with SG Digital affords us break-neck speed to market. We can't wait to deliver our best-in-class content to the players of these great states!”