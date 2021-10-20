This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
NetEnt
High 5 Games
NetEnt

DWG granted licenses in Michigan and Pennsylvania

20th October 2021 10:07 am GMT
NetEnt

Arizona-based Design Works Gaming (DWG) has secured license approval to provide its games in the regulated iGaming markets of Michigan and Pennsylvania. 

The latest license approvals follow DWG's recent agreement with Scientific Games to serve as the distributor if its games in regulated North American markets via the OpenGaming platform, beginning with a rollout in New Jersey where DWG is already licensed.

“We’re serious about transforming online casino content in the US, and that means taking our games into all regulated jurisdictions across the country,” said DWG chief executiveTroy Zurawski.

“Michigan and Pennsylvania are new and exciting markets that are crying out for original, world-class content. Our proprietary RGS integrated with SG Digital affords us break-neck speed to market. We can't wait to deliver our best-in-class content to the players of these great states!”

Related Tags
DWG iGaming Licensing Michigan Pennsylvania United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Slotmill, Inspired and more

Scientific Games signs exclusive North America distribution deal with DWG

GI Games Round-up: 888, Leander Studios, DWG and more

GI Games Integrations: Yggdrasil, 1X2 Network, Zitro and more

Design Works Gaming joins Relax Gaming B2B platform

Design Works Gaming partners Betfred for UK market debut

GI Games Integrations: Hacksaw Gaming, LiveG24, Booming Games and more

GI Games Integrations: Skywind Group, Relax Gaming, Greentube and more

You do the math

Design Works Gaming approved for UK online slot launch

DWG launches latest social casino on Facebook

Using localised content and data to drive growth

Design Works Gaming set to launch new social casino for UK players

DWG appoints new commercial manager to further UK expansion

Design Works Gaming readies for European expansion

Future Anthem
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Digitain
NeoGames
Greentube
Fast Track
High 5 Games
NetEnt