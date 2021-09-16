Scientific Games signs exclusive North America distribution deal with DWG

New York-listed gaming supplier Scientific Games has enhanced its OpenGaming portfolio in North America through an exclusive content deal with Arizona-based Design Works Gaming (DWG).

The three-year deal will enable DWG to provide its online casino content across the United States and Canada via the OpenGaming platform, including a range of Vegas steppers, video slots and scratchcards.

Scientific Games will initially make DWG’s content available in New Jersey, before expanding to Michigan and Pennsylvania, as well as other states that open up for online gaming.

“When I founded DWG in Scottsdale, Arizona, the thought of launching our games in regulated, real money online casinos in the US felt like a distant dream,” said DWG chief executive Troy Zurawski. “Over the past 16 years I’ve grown DWG in this direction, slow and steady – but with purpose.

“As you can probably imagine, it feels incredible to be launching in the USA. Even more so knowing the proven success behind our products. We couldn’t have found a better partner to bring us home than SG Digital. With their backing - we can now change up the game across North America, starting with this first launch in New Jersey.”

SG Digital partnerships director Steve Mayes commented: “Securing this exclusive deal with DWG furthers our momentum across North America. DWG has a wealth of knowledge on what players in the region want from their gaming experiences and the addition of their content significantly enhances the product offering operators can put in front of players.

“It is a perfect alliance and we look forward to working and growing together for the next three years and beyond.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) closed 4.93 per cent higher at $78.57 per share in New York Wednesday.