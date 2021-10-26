Live5 announces Canadian expansion into British Colombia

Slot game developer Live5 has expanded into the Canadian market after securing approval to launch in British Colombia.

The certification by the British Colombia Gaming Enforcement and Policy Branch (GEPB) allows the developer to integrate its titles, via Scientific Games, with the British Columbia Lottery Corporation and its PlayNow iGaming site.

Live5 is already approved as a supplier by Loto Quebec, as well as in key jurisdictions such as Spain, Sweden, Italy, Denmark, Malta and the United Kingdom.

“We are thrilled to have received the necessary approvals to launch our popular online slot content with the British Colombia Lottery Corporation and to players on its PlayNow site,” said Live5 CEO Lloyd Butler

“Our games have been designed to deliver high levels of player engagement and entertainment via thrilling bonus features that offer plenty of big win potential. It has proved to be a recipe for success in countless markets and we believe PlayNow players will enjoy the fun experience our content offers.

“We believe the Canadian market has significant untapped potential and by applying for and receiving certifications such as this with the GEPB we are positioning Live5 for a long and successful future in the market with our operator partners.”