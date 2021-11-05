Sportradar secures license approval in Connecticut

Sports data provider Sportradar is entering the Connecticut gaming market after securing license approval in the state.

The company's US betting subsidiary, Sportradar Solutions, has been awarded an Online Gaming Provider license in Connecticut, where regulated sports betting and iGaming launched in October.

Sportradar now holds 20 licenses at state and tribal level in the United States, including a renewed West Virginia license which was also issued this week. West Virginia opened its regulated sports betting market in 2018.

“Sportradar is committed to providing our clients the highest quality sports data and services,” said Sportradar US chief executive Arne Rees. “As sports betting legalisation accelerates in the US, strong and transparent data will help govern the growing industry expansion in a sustainable and ethical manner.

“These licenses underscore Sportradar’s commitment to the US market, our leadership in integrity and the value of our products and services.”

Shares in Sportradar AG (NSQ:SRAD) gained 5.74 per cent in New York Thursday to close at $23.75 per share.