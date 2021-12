Online operators 888 and Betway have secured a temporary permit to offer sport betting to players in the US state of Virginia.

Betway has been awarded a temporary permit as Digital Gaming Corp., operator of the Betway brand in US sports betting and iGaming markets, with the operator currently live in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

London-listed 888 Holdings has also secured a temporary permit in partnership with Virtual Entertainment Partners (VEP), a Virginia based, [...]