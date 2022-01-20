This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain

Aspire Global gains betting licence in Denmark

20th January 2022 9:59 am GMT
Greentube

Stockholm-listed gaming supplier Aspire Global has been awarded a betting licence by the Danish Gambling Authority (DGA). 

The licence approval allows Aspire Global to provide its BtoBet sportsbook platform to Danish operators, adding to its existing online casino solutions which have been available in the market since 2012.

“Our offering has been considerably bolstered up by the acquisition of BtoBet and its proprietary sportsbook,” said Aspire Global CEO Tsachi Maimon. “We see significant growth opportunities by offering both existing partners and new customers across the world a leading comprehensive gaming offering covering the technology platform, sportsbook, games, games aggregation and managed services.”

The Danish licence approval coincides with NeoGames' €420m bid this week to acquire Aspire Global.

Shares in Aspire Global plc. (STO:ASPIRE) were unchanged at SEK107.80 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning, having gained more than 37 per cent since the NeoGames bid on January 18.

Related Tags
Aspire Global BtoBet Danish Gambling Authority Denmark Licensing Spillemyndigheden Sports Betting
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Pariplay set to launch in 3rd US state with Michigan licence approval

NeoGames makes €420m bid to acquire Aspire Global

GI Games Round-up: NetEnt, Scientific Games, Playtech and more

Pariplay appoints Callum Harris as director of partnerships

Aspire Global acquires 25% stake in bingo supplier END 2 END

Pariplay appoints lead game producer for Wizard Games studio

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Slotmill, Evoplay, Red Tiger and more

Aspire Global completes migration to BtoBet platform

Investor gloom as gaming shares slump in November

Gaming Realms seals Pariplay distribution deal

Wizard Games appoints Deane Hendricks as chief operations officer 

Aspire Global’s Pariplay extends partnership with Rush Street Interactive in Colombia

Pariplay secures Fusion platform deal with Kaizen Gaming

Pariplay launches new engagement tool

BtoBet enters Poland through BestBet24 sportsbook deal

BetGames TV
Pragmatic Solutions
Relax Gaming
Yggdrasil
Technamin
BRAGG Gaming
Evolution
Digitain