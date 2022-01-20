Aspire Global gains betting licence in Denmark

Stockholm-listed gaming supplier Aspire Global has been awarded a betting licence by the Danish Gambling Authority (DGA).

The licence approval allows Aspire Global to provide its BtoBet sportsbook platform to Danish operators, adding to its existing online casino solutions which have been available in the market since 2012.

“Our offering has been considerably bolstered up by the acquisition of BtoBet and its proprietary sportsbook,” said Aspire Global CEO Tsachi Maimon. “We see significant growth opportunities by offering both existing partners and new customers across the world a leading comprehensive gaming offering covering the technology platform, sportsbook, games, games aggregation and managed services.”

The Danish licence approval coincides with NeoGames' €420m bid this week to acquire Aspire Global.

Shares in Aspire Global plc. (STO:ASPIRE) were unchanged at SEK107.80 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning, having gained more than 37 per cent since the NeoGames bid on January 18.