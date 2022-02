The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has confirmed that the province will open its new regulated sports betting and iGaming market to private operators in April.

iGaming Ontario (iGO), a subsidiary of the AGCO, has been working with the Ontario Government to establish a new iGaming market that will help protect consumers and provide more choice.

This will see Ontario become the first licensed and regulated iGaming market in Canada on 4 April, with private [...]