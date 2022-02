The Australian state of Victoria has granted dual Keno licences to leading lottery operators Tabcorp and Lottoland, enabling them to offer Keno games online as well as in retail outlets.

The 20-year licences are effective from 15 April 2022, after the current licence awarded to Tabcorp in 2012 expires. It marks the first dual licences to be awarded by any Australian state, and sees a return to the pre-2012 structure of having two authorised Keno operators [...]