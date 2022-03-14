This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

High 5 Games set for Ontario launch under new AGCO supplier license

14th March 2022 10:54 am GMT
New York-based slots developer High 5 Games (H5G) has been granted a supplier license by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

The approval allows H5G to launch its games with licensed operators when the newly regulated market opens on April 4th, expanding its existing presence in Canada with provincial lottery operator Loto-Québec. 

“Big things are happening in Ontario, and we couldn’t be more excited to be a major part of the newly regulated iGaming market,” said High 5 Games CEO Tony Singer. “For several decades, players in Ontario have been enjoying our games at land-based casinos across the province. We can’t wait to bring those games online and entertain players in a whole new environment.”

H5G will work to cement its position in Ontario by proving games to its existing online gaming operator clients in New Jersey, Michigan, and Connecticut as they expand into Canada.

