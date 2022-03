New York-listed Inspired Entertainment has received a gaming-related supplier license from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

The approval allows Inspired to supply its portfolio of games to licensed operators in Ontario when the newly regulated market opens on April 4.

The company expects to have 25 games certified for deployment with operators when the market launches, including popular titles such as Big Spin Bonus, Big Fishing Fortune and retro classic Space Invaders.

“Ontario’s iGaming market officially opens to licensed operators on [...]