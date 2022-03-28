Light & Wonder receives iGaming supplier license in Ontario  

New York-listed casino supplier Light & Wonder has been granted a supplier license by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

The approval allows the company to provide its broad portfolio of games and supporting marketing tools to operators in the regulated Ontario iGaming market when it opens on April 4.

Ontario-licensed operators will have access to the OpenGaming ecosystem’s vast range of in-house developed games, including titles such as 88 Fortunes, Marvelous Mouse Coin Combo, Dancing Drums Explosion and Chicken Fox 5x Skillstar.

Ontario becomes the sixth regulated jurisdiction in North America where operators have access to Light & Wonder’s content portfolio, adding to existing iGaming operations in New Jersey, Connecticut, Michigan, Pennsylvania,and West Virginia.

“We can’t begin to overstate how excited we are to be operating in Ontario, this is a market where our games have resonated with players for years and now to expand to the private sector is an incredible opportunity and fantastic milestone for the company,” said Light & Wonder Americas managing director Robert Hays.

The OpenGaming ecosystem delivers more than 2,500 games from a global network of in-house and third-party game studios.