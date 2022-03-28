This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming

Light & Wonder receives iGaming supplier license in Ontario  

28th March 2022 10:39 am GMT
Toronto, Ontario
Playtech

New York-listed casino supplier Light & Wonder has been granted a supplier license by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO). 

The approval allows the company to provide its broad portfolio of games and supporting marketing tools to operators in the regulated Ontario iGaming market when it opens on April 4.

Ontario-licensed operators will have access to the OpenGaming ecosystem’s vast range of in-house developed games, including titles such as 88 Fortunes, Marvelous Mouse Coin Combo, Dancing Drums Explosion and Chicken Fox 5x Skillstar.

Ontario becomes the sixth regulated jurisdiction in North America where operators have access to Light & Wonder’s content portfolio, adding to existing iGaming operations in New Jersey, Connecticut, Michigan, Pennsylvania,and West Virginia.

“We can’t begin to overstate how excited we are to be operating in Ontario, this is a market where our games have resonated with players for years and now to expand to the private sector is an incredible opportunity and fantastic milestone for the company,” said Light & Wonder Americas managing director Robert Hays.

The OpenGaming ecosystem delivers more than 2,500 games from a global network of in-house and third-party game studios.

Related Tags
Canada iGaming Licensing Light & Wonder Ontario Scientific Games
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Scientific Games extends Mattel lottery licensing contract

White Hat Studios agrees US supply deal with FanDuel Group

OpenBet powers £500m sports bets at Cheltenham Festival

Wazdan set for Michigan launch with latest license approval

White Hat Studios names Andy Whitworth as CEO

Lottery.com appoints William Thompson as new board member and names new executive positions

Scientific Games congratulates Light & Wonder on rebranding

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Inspired, Evoplay, iSoftBet and more

Scientific Games returns to profit as 2021 revenue grows to $2.15bn

SciPlay sees net income fall despite growth in revenue

Scientific Games completes split with gaming division rebranded as Light & Wonder

Blog: Staff and shareholders should welcome Mor Weizer’s intervention in Playtech bidding war

Lightning Box goes live in fifth US state

Germany’s biggest state approves iGaming legislation

GI Games Round-up: Evolution, Relax Gaming, Greentube and more

BTObet
BetConstruct
Astropay
Yggdrasil
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming