Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has revealed that it currently has 30 applications pending for online gaming licences, although it doesn't expect all applicants to be successful.

The regulator received 14 new application in the last week of March, adding to the 16 licence applications previously pending, with the recent influx of new applicants coinciding with the end of the “cooling-off period” for previously unlicenced operators in the market.

“This does not mean that we will get [...]