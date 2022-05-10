This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Wazdan granted supplier licence in Ontario

10th May 2022 8:40 am GMT
Playtech

Online casino games developer Wazdan has received approval from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) to offer its games in the recently regulated market of Ontario.

The approval marks the 20th regulated market entry for Wazdan and adds to its existing North American licenses in Michigan, New Jersey and West Virginia.

“We’re hugely excited to be a part of this newly regulated igaming market,” said Wazdan CEO Michal Imiolek. “Ontario promises to be one of the biggest markets in North America and this move adds massively to our growing foothold in the region. We’re sure that operators throughout the province will benefit enormously from all we have to offer.”

Ontario's regulated iGaming market opened on April 4, ending the former monopoly held by the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLGC).

