Gaming Intelligence
DraftKings goes online in Ontario with sportsbook and iGaming

20th May 2022 8:50 am GMT
DraftKings
Playtech

New York-listed gaming and betting operator DraftKings has launched its online sportsbook and online casino offerings in the Canadian province of Ontario. 

More than six weeks after the opening of Ontario's new regulated iGaming market, DraftKings is now offering its popular sportsbook app to customers in the province, alongside more than 130 online casino games via DraftKings Casino.

“DraftKings’ entry into Canada with our online sportsbook and online casino products is a significant milestone in our expansion efforts as we reach nearly 40 per cent of Canada's total population," said DraftKings chief executive Jason Robins. “We look forward to providing the passionate fanbase in Ontario with the most entertaining and responsible gaming experience possible.”

The launch of casino.DraftKings.com and sportsbook.DraftKings.com in Ontario brings the total number of sites launches in the province so far to 24.

Ontario's full list of approved sites:

888casino.ca
888poker.ca
888sport.ca
on.Bet365.ca
on.bwin.ca
Casino.on.BetMGM.ca
Poker.on.BetMGM.ca
Sports.on.BetMGM.ca
BetRivers.ca
Sportsbook.Caesars.com
Coolbet.ca
casino.DraftKings.com
sportsbook.DraftKings.com
FanDuel.com/Canada
LeoVegas.com
northstarbets.ca
on.partycasino.ca
on.partypoker.ca
on.partysports.ca
PointsBet.ca
Rivalry.com
RoyalPanda.com
theScore.bet
on.Unibet.ca

Shares in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) closed 2.09 per cent higher at $14.15 per share in New York Thursday, and were trading 0.49 per cent higher at $14.22 in pre-market trading Friday.

