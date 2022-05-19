Bragg Gaming enters Pennsylvania iGaming market

Toronto-listed supplier Bragg Gaming has been granted licence approval to enter Pennsylvania’s regulated iGaming market.

The approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) enables the supplier to enter the Commonwealth’s burgeoning iGaming market, and also marks the final regulatory approval needed for Bragg to complete its acquisition of Spin Games later this month.

“We appreciate the PGCB’s staff members’ diligence in reviewing our license application and thank them for the approval to enter Pennsylvania’s iGaming market,” said Bragg chief strategy officer Yaniv Spielberg. “Reflecting this license approval, we look forward to completing our acquisition of Spin Games in the next few weeks.

“Since announcing the planned acquisition, we have worked closely with the Spin Games team to complete the technical integration between our Remote Game Server (RGS) and their technology platform and as a result, we are ready to begin operating in several US markets very quickly following the completion of the acquisition later this month.

“We expect the Spin Games and our RGS combined offering will deliver the benefits of our advanced player engagement, data tools and platform technology alongside Spin Games’ US market content and operator relationships, providing for a differentiated and widely distributed iGaming product offering.”

Spin Games currently holds licenses in iGaming-regulated US states including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Connecticut.

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed 2.31 per cent lower at CAD$6.35 per share in Toronto Wednesday.