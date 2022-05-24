Leap Gaming set to launch in the UK

Malta-based virtual sports and casino content provider Leap Gaming has been granted licence approval to launch its products in the United Kingdom for the first time.

The supplier said that the long-awaited licence from Britain’s Gambling Commission is a milestone for the company, adding to its recent approvals in Sweden, Netherlands, Romania, South Africa and Greece.

“The UK is a very important territory for Leap as it is one of the prime gaming markets in the world,” said Leap CEO Yariv Lissauer. “The UK is a key benchmark and a trendsetter for most of the gaming jurisdiction globally and serves as a hotbed of innovation.

“Moreover, the UK is also within the footprint of many of our live and contracting partners, and we look forward to rolling out our content there shortly.”