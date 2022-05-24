This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming

Inspired Entertainment gains Pennsylvania iGaming license

24th May 2022 9:40 am GMT
Playtech

Inspired Entertainment has secured license approval to supply interactive gaming content to operators in Pennsylvania.

The license allows Inspired to offer its Interactive games to licensed iGaming operators in the state, with the games slated for launch this summer.

"Pennsylvania is one of the largest iGaming states in North America and we are excited to add it to our North American geographies, which already includes New Jersey, Michigan, Connecticut, Quebec and Ontario," said Inspired president and chief operating officer Brooks Pierce. 

"Many of the licensed online operators in Pennsylvania are already Inspired customers in other jurisdictions, which should allow for us to launch our top-performing content quickly and seamlessly into the market. With the growing popularity of our content, increased brand awareness and rapid speed to market, we are confident we are well-positioned to capitalise on this opportunity."

Shares in Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:INSE) closed 1.18 per cent lower at $10.06 per share in New York Monday.

Related Tags
iGaming Inspired Entertainment Licensing Pennsylvania United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Inspired expands partnership with Kaizen Gaming

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, BF Games, Pariplay and more

Inspired signs expanded VLT deal in Canada with WCLC

M&A and post-Covid return powers record numbers

Inspired to produce Virtual Grand National Race for 6th consecutive year

Scientific Games extends Mattel lottery licensing contract

Inspired Entertainment added to list of approved iGaming suppliers in Ontario

Inspired Entertainment posts strong revenue growth in final quarter of 2021

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Pragmatic Play, Red Tiger, iSoftBet, and more

Inspired Entertainment launches iGaming content in Connecticut

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Inspired, Evoplay, iSoftBet and more

Online gaming growth drives bet365 full year revenue to £2.82bn

Inspired Entertainment launches virtual sports for Napoleon Sports & Casino in Belgium

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Playtech, Betsoft, Greentube and more

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Playtech, ORYX Gaming and more

BTObet
Aspire Global
Yggdrasil
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming