Inspired Entertainment gains Pennsylvania iGaming license

Inspired Entertainment has secured license approval to supply interactive gaming content to operators in Pennsylvania.

The license allows Inspired to offer its Interactive games to licensed iGaming operators in the state, with the games slated for launch this summer.

"Pennsylvania is one of the largest iGaming states in North America and we are excited to add it to our North American geographies, which already includes New Jersey, Michigan, Connecticut, Quebec and Ontario," said Inspired president and chief operating officer Brooks Pierce.

"Many of the licensed online operators in Pennsylvania are already Inspired customers in other jurisdictions, which should allow for us to launch our top-performing content quickly and seamlessly into the market. With the growing popularity of our content, increased brand awareness and rapid speed to market, we are confident we are well-positioned to capitalise on this opportunity."

Shares in Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:INSE) closed 1.18 per cent lower at $10.06 per share in New York Monday.