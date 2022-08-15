FSB approved for retail sports betting launch in South Dakota

Sports betting technology supplier FSB has secured regulatory approval to launch in South Dakota.

The approval by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming (SDCG) allows FSB to launch its sports wagering services in Deadwood City after the company signed its first retail sportsbook deal with slot route operator AG Trucano (AGT) last year.

“This exciting news is another strong step forward for FSB in North America and continues the rapid momentum we’ve enjoyed in the region in 2022,” said FSB chief executive Dave McDowell.

“The smooth approval from the SDCG pays a huge tribute to the quality of our technology, services and people and as a true Tier 1 global supplier puts us in a strong position to play a leading role in South Dakota and other key regulated global markets in the months and years ahead.”