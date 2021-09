Sports betting platform provider FSB has signed its first retail sportsbook deal in the United States through an agreement with slot route operator AG Trucano (AGT).

Subject to license approval, the agreement will see FSB’s self-service betting kiosks distributed across 11 AGT-operated casinos in Deadwood, South Dakota, with two of these venues featuring FSB’s over-the-counter EPOS solution.

“This is a tremendous step forward for FSB as we continue to make progress in the North American market,” said [...]