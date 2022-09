Sydney-listed betting operator BlueBet Holdings has secured license approval to launch its ClutchBet brand in Iowa.

The approval by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission marks ClutchBet's first license in the United States, where the company has agreed market access deal in Colorado, Louisiana, Indiana, and Iowa.

“We are excited to announce that BlueBet is now officially live in the US after being licensed to operate by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission,” said BlueBet CEO Bill [...]