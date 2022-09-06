Pariplay expands in Latin America with first license in Argentina

NeoGames subsidiary Pariplay has been approved as an iGaming supplier in Argentina's Buenos Aires City.

The approval from regulator Lotería de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires (LOTBA) allows Pariplay to offer licensed operators a wide portfolio of content through its Fusion aggregation platform, which comprises 14,000 titles from over 80 providers and engagement tools including Tournaments, Free Spins, Independent Bonus Wallet, Spin that Wheel and Raffle Rocket

In addition, the Fusion platform will be able to provide operators with access to all gaming verticals through a single API integration, including sportsbook, instant games, virtual sports, poker and bingo.

“The Autonomous City of Buenos Aires has a rich heritage in the industry, and it is very satisfying to have gained our first supplier license in Argentina,” said Pariplay managing director Adrian Bailey. “LatAm is a region of major focus for us, and this city in particular has great potential.

"We look forward to working with operators to provide players with the widest range of content available on the market, including games with special local appeal.”

Pariplay director for Latin America and the Caribbean Jorge Morales added: “Buenos Aires is one of the most dynamic cities in the whole of the Latin American region when it comes to the online gambling sector.

"This is a huge milestone for us in the region, and we look forward to forming new partnerships with local companies and being part of the success of this new regulated market.”

Shares in Pariplay parent NeoGames SA (NASDAQ:NGMS) closed 0.59 per cent lower at $15.06 per share in New York Friday.