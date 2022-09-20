Betsson expands in Latin America with Mexico launch

Stockholm-listed betting and gaming operator Betsson continues to expand its presence in Latin America with the launch of its flagship brand in Mexico’s regulated iGaming market.

Following approval by Mexican regulator Dirección General de Juegos y Sorteos de la Secretaría de Gobernación, Betsson.mx is now live for players in Mexico, offering online casino, live casino, and a localised sports betting offering that includes a wide range of sports and events.

“We are overjoyed to have launched in Mexico, the second biggest gaming market in Latin America,” said Andrea Rossi, commercial director for Latin America at Betsson Group. “We will be using our experience in the online gaming industry and with this we are certain that we will attain our vision of offering engaging products as well as providing the best customer experience in the industry, now also to our Mexican customers.”

Betsson Operations CEO Jesper Svensson commented: “We continue to deliver on our geographically diversified growth strategy and see great potential ahead in the Latin American markets in general and in Mexico in particular, given the size of its economy and population.

“I am particularly excited about the upcoming football World Cup during the seasonally very busy fourth quarter and am confident that Mexican customers will enjoy Betsson’s market-leading product offering.”

Betsson has been active in Latin America since 2008, with revenue from the region accounting for 25 per cent of total revenue during the second quarter of 2022, having grown by 86 per cent year-on-year.

Shares in Betsson AB (STO:BETS-B) were unchanged at SEK64.70 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning.