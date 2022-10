The Illinois Gaming Board will launch a new competitive selection process on November 1 for the state’s three online-only sports betting licenses.

The new licensing round follows the initial selection process that closed in December 2021 with only one qualified bidder who subsequently withdrew.

The three initial bidders were Super Group, Fubo Gaming, and Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp., with a fourth bidder rejected for missing the application deadline.

Super Group withdrew its application in February of this year [...]