Xpoint secures approval to operate in Ohio

Geolocation technology provider Xpoint has been awarded a conditional license to provide its services in Ohio’s regulated sports betting market.

The approval by the Ohio Casino Control Commission will allow Xpoint to provide geolocation services to licensed sports betting operators in Ohio when the new market opens on January 1, 2023.

“I would like to thank the members and executive staff of the Ohio Casino Control Commission for granting Xpoint with our conditional license to operate in Ohio,” said Marvin Sanderson, CEO of Xpoint.

“To be licensed to provide our technology solutions in the Buckeye State from the start of legalized sports betting is a huge honor, and we are looking forward to working with multiple partners in Ohio to help them engage with their consumers safely, securely and free from fraud.”

Xpoint provides geolocation services in the regulated online betting and gaming markets of New Jersey and Ontario, and recently completed a multi-million dollar funding round which attracted investment from the likes of Acies Investments, The Raine Group and SuRo Capital Sports.

The company is currently in a patent dispute with rival geolocation specialist GeoComply.