Geolocation specialists GeoComply and Xpoint are headed to court in a dispute over geolocation technology patents in the United States.

Market leader GeoComply has accused Xpoint of patent infringement following the latter’s launch in August in the United States, where it provides geolocation technology for online gambling in New Jersey.

GeoComply is seeking a court order to be allowed to review Xpoint’s source code, stating in a court filing last week that it has an abundance of [...]