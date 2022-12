Bally’s Interactive and WynnBet are set to become the latest operators to enter Maryland’s regulated online sports betting market.

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC) this week approved the qualifications of Bally’s Interactive Maryland and WSI US (trading as WynnBet) for mobile sports betting licenses.

The next step for the two businesses is expected to come on 14 December when the state’s Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) will meet to consider awarding licenses.

Under Maryland’s [...]